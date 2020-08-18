EAST WENATCHEE — Body cameras will soon be mandatory for all East Wenatchee police officers.
The City Council on Tuesday approved entering into a new five-year contract with Axon, the company that makes the cameras. The cost would be about $90,000 over those five years — $10,830 the first year and $19,790 each year after.
That price includes 19 cameras with vest mounts, docking/charging stations, online video management, cloud storage space and some training from the company. The equipment would be leased, and the cameras would be replaced every two and a half years.
Police Chief Rick Johnson said the department currently has 10 body cameras, but officers are not required to wear them.
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs conducted a review of the department last year that noted insufficient training and poor communication between the police administration and officers. One recommendation was that the department either eliminate its body cameras or make their usage more consistent.
Johnson took over in June to replace former Police Chief Randy Harrison, who retired at the end of last year.
The department is currently about a year and a half into a five-year contract with Axon, but the new contract would replace that.
East Wenatchee Police Department is the only law enforcement agency in Chelan and Douglas counties with body cameras, though Johnson said others are heading in that direction.
“It would be a really good thing for us to be on the front side of it instead of playing catch up,” he told the council Tuesday.
Cameras improve department transparency, credibility and public perception, Johnson said, and both officers and citizens tend to behave better when they know they’re being recorded. This results in a reduction in false complaints and quicker resolution of complaints that are made, he said.
Footage can also be used as evidence in court and provide learning opportunities as officers review it, Johnson said.
Some potential downsides to the cameras include the fact that they produce more records to maintain, as well as privacy concerns, he said. However, an officer may choose to turn off the camera in sensitive situations, like in someone’s home, if the person requests it.
Johnson said he believes the pros outweigh the cons. For instance, he said the cameras could save the city a lot of money by avoiding lawsuits over officers’ use of force.
Additional expenses Johnson said he’d like the council to consider in the future would be for sensors that could activate the body camera if the officer’s gun was removed from the holster or if the patrol car lights were activated. The department could also eventually upgrade its Tasers so the body camera would be activated when the stun gun is used.
East Wenatchee’s police vehicles do not include dash cameras, though other local law enforcement agencies have them.
Johnson said dash cameras could be added to the lease with Axon for an additional cost, but he thinks body cameras are a better option.
“Just having worked under both systems, if you’re going to choose one or the other, this is the one that is more likely to capture your use of force, your demeanor, your conversation, all that type of stuff,” he told the council. “It has its limitations the same way a dash cam has limitations. I think probably the upside to body cam, based on my experience, would outweigh the upside to dash cam.”