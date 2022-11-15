ewen compu generated truck

This photo shows what the East Wenatchee Police Department's new Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV would look like. 

 Provided photo/East Wenatchee Police Department

EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee Police Department will debut new wheels, a Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV, that will hit East Wenatchee pavement in a trial run for an electric vehicle patrol fleet.

At the Nov. 10 East Wenatchee City Council workshop, EWPD shared plans for the addition of the electric truck. An Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV will be upfitted for specific patrol use and added to the patrol line up by March.



