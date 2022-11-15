EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee Police Department will debut new wheels, a Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV, that will hit East Wenatchee pavement in a trial run for an electric vehicle patrol fleet.
At the Nov. 10 East Wenatchee City Council workshop, EWPD shared plans for the addition of the electric truck. An Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV will be upfitted for specific patrol use and added to the patrol line up by March.
Douglas County PUD and EWPD are linking up for the project for the installation of a charging station. Systems for Public Safety Inc., an auto accessories wholesaler based in Lakewood, will be responsible for both providing and upfitting the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV for patrol use. The Ford truck is prewired for the upgrades and the upfit will include a computer mount, sirens and radio. The project will cost the PUD $24,000 for the infrastructure and East Wenatchee, $6,000 for the vehicle wrap and electrical system upgrades.
“There won’t be anything else like it on the road,” said East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson. “At the East Wenatchee Police Department, we want to be innovative, efficient leaders.”
The F-150 Lightning Pro SSV will be an all electric truck built for patrol with 452 horsepower and a 230-mile range. According to Johnson, on average, a patrol clocks 40 to 70 miles per shift. Douglas County PUD rates indicate it would cost roughly $80 a month, $1,000 annually, to charge.
“We’re learning not only how to do it, but if it will be realistic for us long term,” Johnson said.
EWPD vehicles that run on gas average 11 miles per gallon and cost the department between $4,000 and $5,000 annually for fuel. The department currently has eight hybrid vehicles and will have nine total in the new year. Hybrids run roughly 17 miles per gallon and cost up to $3,000 in fuel annually. The department has 25 vehicles total that are on a seven-year rotation.
Douglas County PUD will take on the infrastructure for the charging station, which will be located at the department’s new headquarters on Simon Road in East Wenatchee, and equip the department with Level 1 and 2 chargers. Level 1 and 2 chargers have a seven- to eight-hour charge time. The police department will eventually seek grant funding for a Level 3 charging station, which boasts a 45-minute charge time.
“It’ll put us on the map, as well as the PUD,” Johnson said. “We’re excited to be leading.”
The police department is aiming to gauge what a reasonable number of electric patrol vehicles would be, measure the durability and suitability of electric patrol vehicles and explore charging options with the pilot project.
According to a press release, the PUD will use the project to evaluate infrastructure and support needs for local agencies’ transition to electric vehicles. Government agencies are anticipated to make a switch to electric vehicles due to state mandates and other variables over the next decade.
The Douglas County PUD commissioners still have to vote on the project.
