EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police helped save a man with a gunshot wound who they believed accidentally shot himself, late Friday night in a parking lot by Clearwater Saloon & Casino and Cedars Inn.
The 26-year-old East Wenatchee man is recovering and in stable condition at Central Washington Hospital as of Saturday morning, according to an East Wenatchee Police Department press release.
Officers Friday night responded within minutes after hearing a report of a gunshot at roughly 11 p.m., according to the release. Police found the East Wenatchee man bleeding heavily and unresponsive with a wound to his leg.
Officers performed lifesaving measures, applying a tourniquet and direct pressure, according to the release. Medical crews then transported the injured man to Central Washington Hospital where he received an emergency surgery.
Police believe the gunshot was an accident and are still investigating the incident, according to the release.