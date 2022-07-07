EAST WENATCHEE — To some, it may feel like taxes always go up. But one tax has gone down so much that East Wenatchee is getting rid of it entirely.
On Tuesday night, the East Wenatchee City Council voted 5-0 to rescind the city’s telephone utility tax, which had been levied on landline and cell phone providers since 2009. The ordinance will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2022.
The amount of revenue the city received from the tax has fallen each year since 2018, dropping from $403,294 that year to $160,054 in 2021, according to figures obtained from Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. Additionally, the 2022 revenue is expected to fall even further, with projections netting the city $131,274.
While the city did not give an official reason as to why the tax revenue fell so heavily year after year, Crawford said there were likely several factors. Among them are decreased popularity of landlines and the migration of people to East Wenatchee who keep their old cell phone numbers, which means taxes paid by their provider go to the area where they got the cell phone.
“Because it’s been dwindling year after year, it’s hard to budget and prepare for how much we expect it to be,” Mayor Crawford said. “In the grand scheme of things, it’s very minimal.”
She said the tax’s unreliable revenue is what pushed the city to rescind it entirely. Sometimes, the revenue East Wenatchee received from the telephone tax wasn’t worth the effort of having city employees cash it in.
“We (would) actually get checks for $0.45,” Crawford said.
Trent Brown is a student at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. This summer, he’s covering agriculture and local government as a Wenatchee World intern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
