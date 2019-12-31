EAST WENATCHEE — Steve Lacy can drop the title “Mayor” from his name after over 20 years.
“Twenty-one and a half,” he said. “But who’s counting?”
He’s healthy, and his staff has supported him. There’s no guarantee he would have been re-elected this past fall, but he believes his chances would have been good.
But for at least eight years, he said, he’s been thinking that his time in office was coming to an end. He almost didn’t run for re-election in 2015, though he ultimately did, unopposed.
“It mainly has to do with the fact that I’ve reached a point in my life where I’d like to be able to travel and do some things that aren’t consistent with the needs of the city,” he said. “My personal opinion is that a mayor gone for more than a week is a bad idea, so I’ve never taken more than a week away from this job.”
He also has never taken more than a week away from his law practice at Lacy Kane Kube, which he formed as Lacy & Kane in 1986. He’s continuing to work there.
But he’ll need more time than that for the travel plans he and his wife, Debra, have made. Lacy, 69, said he wants to spend his 70s exploring places he’s never been.
After being mayor since 1998, Lacy figures he’s earned a vacation.
Financial stability and community building
Lacy replaced Dawn Collings on the East Wenatchee City Council in 1992 after she defeated him in the 1991 mayoral election. When Collings resigned to run the then-East Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce, the council appointed Lacy to fill the vacancy.
He believes his most significant accomplishment during his tenure has been the city’s financial stability. Since 2009, East Wenatchee has collected a 6% utility tax on electricity, natural gas and phone services; the 2020 budget estimates that tax will yield $740,000 in revenue. The city has also maintained an operational surplus — this year, over $6.6 million will carry over from last year.
“We’ve enjoyed a very good financial run,” Lacy said. “It’s not sexy, but that’s what cities are supposed to do. They’re supposed to be stable, not burden their citizens, and provide everything that the citizens need. East Wenatchee’s now been doing that, under my leadership, for a long time.”
He estimates the city has received over $25 million in state and federal funding during his administration, which has gone toward improvements to Eastmont Avenue, Grant Road, Valley Mall Parkway and Baker Street, as well as other street and sidewalk projects.
Though the idea saw some pushback from the council, the over $560,000 Gateway Park was ultimately approved and constructed at the foot of 9th Street. Lacy said it makes for a more attractive entrance to downtown.
Lacy also counts among his achievements establishing the Wings & Wheels festival, getting the Classy Chassis car show and parade back under the city’s management, designing the current city logo and convincing the council to adopt Miss Veedol’s trans-Pacific flight as the city’s theme. East Wenatchee in 2001 became sister cities with Misawa, Japan, where Miss Veedol began its journey in 1931.
Future plans include a new public works building, remodeled City Hall and new library.
Lacy has also lent his support across the river to Wenatchee. He led the charge in getting Chelan and Douglas counties and municipalities to support a sales tax increase, which voters approved, to resolve the Town Toyota Center debt crisis and prevent Wenatchee from going bankrupt.
In addition, East Wenatchee has joined Wenatchee in funding the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.
Some lows to the highs
But no one leaves office without controversy, and it showed up in Lacy’s last year. In January, the East Wenatchee police officers union issued a vote of no confidence in Police Chief Randy Harrison, who also retired at the end of the year, and Assistant Chief Ray Coble.
A union representative read a letter at a City Council meeting, which Lacy didn’t attend, listing allegations including that Harrison and Coble treated personnel unfairly and abused internal investigations and disciplinary actions. An outside review of the department noted insufficient training and poor communication between the police administration and officers.
A new police station is in the works to house both the administration and officers, a move Lacy thinks will help improve communication. In hindsight, he said, allowing them to work in separate buildings was a mistake.
However, he doesn’t believe the vote of no confidence was justified and he rejects the claims of unfair treatment and improper discipline.
“There was quite a bit of focus on what I would consider to be communication issues, and I think those were valid,” he said. “But those were issues that could have been — and would have been — resolved internally without the action of the union in going to the public and to the City Council, which basically has no absolutely no role to play in personnel matters.”
He said the police department controversy has nothing to do with his retirement, and actually made him consider staying another term. However, it’s now going to fall to the council and newly elected Mayor Jerrilea Crawford, who will oversee the selection of a new chief.
If there’s anything Lacy regrets about his time as mayor, it’s not being able to bring water and sewer services under city control. Those utilities are now run by separate elected boards.
Lacy unsuccessfully ran for Douglas County Sewer District 1 commissioner in the fall. He believes consolidation would have made it easier to plan for growth.
“I’ve increased the size of the city threefold since I’ve been mayor, had two major annexations, but I think we’re stymied in terms of moving into our urban growth areas on both sides,” he said, “both by our limited administrative space, but also by the fact that the infrastructure (for water and sewer) isn’t there to start building to urban standards.”
But that’s behind Lacy now, and he’s planning to check other items off his bucket list.
Taking his motor home across the western United States to see Mount Rushmore, the Grand Canyon and Nebraska’s Chimney Rock is on there, as is a trip to Australia and New Zealand. He and his wife will probably also go on some cruises.
Next up is a spring trip to Europe, including Germany, Croatia and Italy.
“That’s probably like a three-week trip,” he said. “I never could have envisioned that before.”