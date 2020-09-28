EAST WENATCHEE — The city is looking for a planning commissioner to fill a vacancy on its seven-member volunteer board.
The Planning Commission meets once a month, advises the mayor and City Council on land use matters, and conducts public hearings for land use permits. Members are appointed by the mayor and serve two years.
Applicants must live in the city or in Douglas County within three miles of city limits.
Send an application, available at wwrld.us/36bHZZu, and letter of interest to Community Development Department, East Wenatchee City Hall, 271 Ninth St. N.E., East Wenatchee, WA 98802. Visit City Hall or call 884-5396 for more information.