WENATCHEE — A bill providing incentives for small school districts to consolidate has passed in the Senate by a vote of 40-9 and will now move to the House Education Committee.
SB 5487, introduced by 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, aims to reduce school overhead costs by encouraging districts with fewer than 1,000 students to voluntarily consolidate with nearby larger school districts, or with each other. In return, both would get increased state funding for a decade.
In Washington, 165 school districts have fewer than 1,000 students, including Waterville (261), Palisades (25), Orondo (172), Manson (627), Entiat (334) and Mansfield (93).
According to Hawkins, these districts spend considerably more money per student than the state average. The state average per student was $13,879 during the 2019-2020 school year, according to information provided by the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. That's close to what both Wenatchee and Eastmont spent.
Here's what the local smaller school districts spent per student:
Palisades School District: $28,745
Mansfield School District: $26,342
Orondo School District: $22,125
Waterville School District: $18,799
Entiat School District: $17,262
Manson School District: $16,412
SB 5487 passed the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education on Jan. 21. The legislation also needed to pass the Senate Committee on Ways & Means since it adjusts funding formulas and deals with planning grants.
If the bill passes the House and is signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, any consolidation would still need to be approved by voters in both districts.
A hearing in the House Education Committee has not been set. The legislative session is scheduled to adjourn March 10.
