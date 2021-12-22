EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Water District will move to monthly billing and new rates in 2022.
The district announced it has reclassified customers based on five usages: residential, multi-family, commercial, industrial and irrigation. The new rates were recommended after a cost-of-service study by Redmond consulting firm, FCS Group.
The changes begin Jan. 1. Customers can find their classifications at ewwd.org.
The district provides drinking water to roughly 34,000 people within about 30 square miles.
The district will shift from bi-monthly billing to monthly billing to help identify maintenance needs, like leaks, the release said.
“By making these changes, customers will now be charged only for water used, giving greater control over the billed amount to customers, while encouraging conservation,” said General Manager Vince Johnston.
“Monthly billing is essential for spotting maintenance needs as quickly as possible.”
He added that a two-month billing cycle allows a leak to remain undiagnosed for up to 60 days.
“We are focused on maintaining our existing infrastructure at the highest level to ensure many years of service while keeping customer bills as low as possible,” Johnston said.
The district will also begin charging commercial and industrial customers a monthly fee to help cover the costs of private firelines.
