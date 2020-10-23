EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Wendy’s is set to open next week at 12 Grant Road, in the Hobby Lobby parking lot.
The official opening day is Friday, Oct. 30, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 10 a.m. The restaurant is opening with about 40 employees, a mix of full-time and part-time, who have been getting their training at the Wenatchee restaurant on North Wenatchee Avenue.
The two restaurants are owned by the same company. WTC Ventures bought the Wenatchee store in December 2018, part of a group of stores sold at the time. The company, based in Nashville, owns 50-plus stores in the Seattle area and 30-plus in the Vancouver, British Columbia, area.
In a Sept. 8 interview, David Antis, WTC Ventures’ senior vice president of operations, who is based in Seattle, said one of the first things they heard after buying the Wenatchee store was, “When will one open in East Wenatchee?”
The project has been in the works for more than a year. He said another location was considered, but the visibility at the Grant Road location sealed the deal.
The project, the value of which is listed on city building permits at $316,182, is on the northeast corner of the 9-acre Hobby Lobby store property. The pad for a restaurant has been connected to the property at least since Top Foods closed in 2013, according to city officials.
One of the challenges was figuring out traffic flow, Antis said.
“We did not want to add to the congestion. That’s the biggest concern,” he said.
The final design allows left turns from Grant Road into the Hobby Lobby/Wendy’s driveway, but requires a right-turn only out of the Hobby Lobby parking lot onto Grant Road and onto Riverview Drive.