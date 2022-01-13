Purchase Access

Updated, 11:10 p.m. Thursday

PALISADES — A 28-year-old East Wenatchee woman was killed Thursday evening after she was struck by a box truck on Highway 28.

Taylor A. Fukuzawa was helping to remove an injured deer from the roadway about 6 p.m. at milepost 15 near Palisades when she was hit by the eastbound truck, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.

The truck, driven by 58-year-old Paul L. Hesselgesser of Selah, was unable to stop in time, the release said.

Hesselgesser was uninjured. He was not cited.

6:50 p.m. Thursday

PALISADES — A woman was killed Thursday evening in a collision in Palisades.

A semi truck struck a pedestrian about 6 p.m. on Highway 28 at milepost 15, according to Trooper John Bryant with the Washington State Patrol.

The woman was hit by the semi after stepping out of her vehicle, Bryant said. 

The highway is blocked in both directions. There are no alternate routes, Bryant said.

More details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

