WENATCHEE — An 18-year-old East Wenatchee woman died Monday morning in a single-vehicle rollover on Swakane Canyon Road.
Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, said Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
There was one other occupant in the vehicle, a 32-year-old woman from Des Moines, Washington, who was transported to Central Washington Hospital with minor injuries, Reinfeld said.
Their 2016 Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound on Swakane Canyon Road when the vehicle went off the roadway, up a short slope and then rolled onto its roof, Reinfeld said. The East Wenatchee woman was partially ejected from the vehicle.
The rollover occurred around 7.3 miles up Swakane Canyon Road. Deputies are still investigating who was driving the vehicle at the time, Reinfeld said.
The Des Moines woman called 911 around 7:45 a.m. Monday to report the rollover. Deputies arrived at the scene at 8:10 a.m. and found the East Wenatchee woman deceased, Reinfeld said.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol are investigating the rollover, Reinfeld said.