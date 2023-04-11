WATERVILLE — The Eastmont School District has denied allegations in a lawsuit that claimed it discriminated against a student on the basis of their disability and are calling for the case to be dismissed.
The school district denied the allegations that they had been "systematically been discriminating" against Sarah and Andrew Strang's son — a 14-year-old Latino child with Down Syndrome — from 2014 to 2022, or kindergarten to seventh grade.
The Strangs filed the lawsuit March 8 in Douglas County Superior Court. The school district filed their response, denying many of the claims in the lawsuit, Friday.
Among the claims, the Strangs allege their child and other students with disabilities did janitorial work at the school.
The family alleges the school district told them it was a "special education janitorial program designed to teach students with disabilities social skills," as well as "vocational training," according to the lawsuit.
The school district denied that there was a special education janitorial program. Instead, the district claimed they had a discussion with parents "about adaptive, life skills and self-help training" which was then "unfairly" characterized by the Strangs' attorney, Whitney Hill.
The school district also denied telling parents that janitorial work, like sweeping and garbage pickup, was vocational training.
They also denied the "presumption" that "the activity (the student) was involved in" would not have been beneficial to him "in any work or sheltered workshop work he might wish to engage in at some future time," according to the lawsuit.
At several points in their response, the school district disagreed with the Strang's use of terms like "integrated" and "segregated," which the district said have "connotations arising in racial discrimination matters which are not fairly applicable in this case."
The school district argued they have worked with the Strangs in good faith and have been meeting their "standards of care."
The school district also said that the two parties entered into a Special Education Due Process Hearing settlement agreement last year that bars the Strangs from "recovering on the claims raised in the complaint."
The Strangs settled with the school district after filing a due process hearing request in January 2022, alleging that the school violated the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, among other claims. The case was dismissed March 15, 2022 as the two parties had reached a settlement.
The settlement was not made available as a part of a records request with the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. The school district has requested that this case come before a jury.
