WWorldstock-SterlingJrHigh 01.JPG
Sterling Junior High School on August 31, 2022.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WATERVILLE — The Eastmont School District has denied allegations in a lawsuit that claimed it discriminated against a student on the basis of their disability and are calling for the case to be dismissed.

The school district denied the allegations that they had been "systematically been discriminating" against Sarah and Andrew Strang's son — a 14-year-old Latino child with Down Syndrome — from 2014 to 2022, or kindergarten to seventh grade.



