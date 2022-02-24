EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board voted Wednesday evening to offer Becky Berg the superintendent position. The offer is pending a contract negotiation.
The decision comes after Berg, 59, visited the district Tuesday where she toured facilities, met district staff, students and took part in a community forum. Jerry Pugh, the other finalist for the position, took part in events Wednesday.
Berg is now the assistant superintendent of The American School of Dubai and previously served as the school’s interim superintendent. She previously served as superintendent in Marysville and Deer Park.
The American School has around 2,300 students from 82 countries, according to an Eastmont news release.
Eastmont has about 5,800 students.
Berg served as superintendent in Marysville during the 2014 Marysville-Pilchuck High School shooting that killed four students. She resigned in 2018 following surgery for a non-cancerous brain tumor, according to The Seattle Times.
Marysville has nearly 11,000 students, 22 schools, 130 staff and a budget of $152 million.
During her career, Berg has also served as a principal in both the Bainbridge Island and Mead school districts.
Berg’s education includes a doctorate in organizational leadership from Teachers College, Columbia University and a superintendent credential from Washington State University.
The salary for the position is between $204,750 and $225,500, board president Whitney Smith said Wednesday evening.
The board is expected to finalize the contract at Monday’s meeting.
The search, headed by Northwest Leadership Associates, included eight completed applications. Five candidates interviewed for the position last week.
Current Superintendent Garn Christensen will retire from the district on June 30 after 14 years.
