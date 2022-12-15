EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Police Department orchestrated its first Shop with a Cop-style event, dubbed Eastmont Elves, at Fred Meyer Tuesday in East Wenatchee.

More than 50 Eastmont School District students could splurge on holiday shopping with a $140 budget with the help of local law enforcement personnel. Students from elementary through high school shuffled through Fred Meyer, hunting for presents for both themselves and family members while volunteers wrapped the gifts after checkout.



