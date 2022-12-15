EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Police Department orchestrated its first Shop with a Cop-style event, dubbed Eastmont Elves, at Fred Meyer Tuesday in East Wenatchee.
More than 50 Eastmont School District students could splurge on holiday shopping with a $140 budget with the help of local law enforcement personnel. Students from elementary through high school shuffled through Fred Meyer, hunting for presents for both themselves and family members while volunteers wrapped the gifts after checkout.
East Wenatchee police, Wenatchee police, Chelan and Douglas County sheriff's offices, Washington State Department of Corrections, Fish and Wildlife officers and the U.S. Forest Service participated in the vent. According to the EWPD press release, Premier One Properties, NCW Community Foundation, Santa's Stars and Fred Meyer sponsored the event.
"A good time was had by all involved and we plan to continue this event in East Wenatchee in the coming years," the press release said.
Shop with Cops has traditionally been hosted in Wenatchee at Hooked On Toys, including this year on Dec. 6. This is the first time a similar event has been hosted in East Wenatchee.
