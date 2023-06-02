Eastmont High School graduation | Meet the valedictorians

EAST WENATCHEE — After getting straight A's for four years, the Eastmont High School valedictorians have some thoughts.
Graduating Friday with 4.0 GPAs are Emma Bennett, Emma Bergan, Elizabeth Bolding, Jade Goulet, Kaylen Greer, Aimee Meuret, Ellie Prazer and Dylan Schmitten.
Ahead of graduation, The Wenatchee World talked the valedictorians about school and upcoming plans. Their answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Emma Bennett
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Bennett: University of Arizona to major in marketing and sales.
WW: What's your favorite memory from school?
Bennett: I moved here from Olympia in the middle of eighth grade.
One of the things I didn't quite understand when I first moved was how important the Battle of the Bridges game is until freshman year when we beat Wenatchee High School. Everyone stormed the field. It was one of the best times in my whole life.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Bennett: COVID was hard. It really separated a lot of people. We were isolated for most of the year, but it was hard coming back with masks and not knowing anything.
Then coming back from the junior high and trying to do high school kind of like freshmen even though we weren't really. That was definitely a really hard adjustment. But I think we all like came together really well.
WW: What's the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Bennett: I don't know if there is really a secret. I would say balance. I think a lot of people think we're people who just sit in our rooms and study all night when that's not the case.
We all like to go out. We all like to be with friends. We do sports.
Having a balance is important because if you get so caught up in school you're gonna just stress yourself out. You have to be able to procrastinate every once in a while.
WW: Anyone you'd like to thank?
Bennett: My mom is my biggest inspiration.
She raised us, and she's just been a huge role model in my life. She's a moral inspiration, someone who will always help you no matter what.
Emma Bergan
WW: What are your plans after high school?
Bergan: Grand Canyon University in Phoenix to study nursing.
WW: What's your favorite memory from school?
Bergan: Probably just being in the Red Zone at football games, basketball games, any kind of dance whether it’s prom or homecoming. Just any classes that I have with friends.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Bergan: Probably balancing social life and schoolwork. Like staying in and doing the work when I’d rather be out with friends.
WW: What's the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Bergan: Don’t procrastinate. Do your work when you get it. Be Consistent. Listen, be attentive in class so you will have the information at home.
WW: Anyone you'd like to thank?
Bergan: Immediate family, including my mom and dad and two older brothers. My oldest brother was also valedictorian and so he kind of inspired me. But also some teachers: Mr. Lehman and Mr. Fenton definitely helped me grow in history and English and were some great supporters.
Elizabeth Bolding
WW: What are your plans after high school?
Bolding: Washington State University to pursue a career in space exploration.
WW: What's your favorite memory from school?
Bolding: When I first started Running Start, I sat in on my very first college class — an English 101 class — and I realized just how different it was going to be from high school.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Bolding: Keeping up with what I want to do while maintaining the GPA. I like science, but obviously I can’t just do science classes — I need to do well in all the classes.
WW: What's the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Bolding: Participation outside of class. So you have the material, you’re participating in class, but then take that material and think of what questions can I make of this material. When you’re asking those questions, it makes it so you basically have to understand the stuff to be able to ask questions.
WW: Anyone you'd like to thank?
Bolding: My parents. Jared Jaeger, he was my math teacher in eighth and ninth grade. I really didn’t like math when I first had his classes, and after that I started liking math. I was like, “Wait, this isn’t as bad as I thought. Math can actually be interesting.” I think that helped me a lot.
Jade Goulet
WW: What are your plans after high school?
Goulet: Arizona State University to double major in psychology and biology with hopes to become a physical therapist.
WW: What's your favorite memory from school?
Goulet: The college in high school U.S. history class with Mr. Lehman. For some reason, I will remember everything that happened in that class, and I'm not the type of person to really remember things.
Coming out of COVID, I think it was the perfect class to kind of get your socialization out while learning some great things.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Goulet: Trying to find a balance between school and life outside of school. In freshman year, I was really focused on grades and I kind of isolated myself.
Especially with COVID, I became this really introverted person and I lost contact with friends.
So trying to break out of those habits and trying to work and form new connections and finding a balance between enjoying your opportunities given to you, like high school experiences.
WW: What's the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Goulet: Do not be afraid to ask for help. I used to hate asking for help. I was the type of person where like, No, I can figure this out on my own. I can find my own loopholes.
But when I formed connections with teachers, that's when I found it was easier to get a 4.0 in that class. Teachers want you to succeed. You're not just another kid in their class.
And also, I would say, just having that personal goal for yourself takes you a long way.
WW: Anyone you'd like to thank?
Goulet: Definitely my parents. They really helped me throughout the years more than I ever probably let them know.
Also, teachers at Eastmont, like Mrs. Stevens and Mr. Schmidt and Mr. Lehman and Mr. Mallard. They all really pushed me to be my best. I definitely would say they made a difference in my life, and I'm forever grateful for that.
Kaylen Greer
WW: What are your plans after high school?
Greer: Grand Canyon University to major in biology and then go to dental school.
WW: What's your favorite memory from school?
Greer: My AP English class this year with Mr. Fenton.
I think that my English abilities have just really developed throughout the year and he has just taught me so much. It's just been such an engaging class that I will remember that forever.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Greer: Putting pressure on myself. I've always wanted to have a 4.0 my whole life. It's been a goal for me.
It has led to a lot of tears and stress that I just feel like was not super necessary.
Obviously, I'm very proud of myself, and I just think that with putting so much pressure on myself almost made it worse. When I relaxed, I was able to express myself and do what I wanted and it just came a lot easier.
WW: What's the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Greer: Do your studies, do your homework, and turn in your assignments obviously.
But also just have fun and don't stress about it too much. If you get too caught up with stressing about it, you're never going to be able to achieve it and then be proud of yourself that you did.
WW: Anyone you'd like to thank?
Greer: My mom. She has always been my biggest supporter, and she's my best friend. I couldn't do it without her. No matter what I do she's so supportive, and I couldn't imagine life without her.
Aimee Meuret
WW: What are your plans after high school?
Meuret: I’m taking a gap year. I did two years of Running Start so I have my AA degree. Over the summer I’m going to get my Realtor’s license and then when I go back to school I’ll get my degree in business.
WW: What's your favorite memory from school?
Meuret: I would say football games, not any specific ones. I just liked not having to high school full-time because of Running Start.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Meuret: Probably not being involved in the high school because of Running Start and just how difficult those classes were.
WW: What's the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Meuret: Just putting a lot of effort in and not pushing things off — I don’t know though because I’m a procrastinator, for sure. Just having set standards.
WW: Anyone you'd like to thank?
Meuret: My parents, my grandma and my dog, Mac.
Ellie Prazer
WW: What are your plans after high school?
Prazer: Central Washington University for track and field, and to study biology.
WW: What's your favorite memory from school?
Prazer: My history class last year. It was our college and high school history class because it was a challenge but also all of our friends were in that class. And Mr. Lehman especially made it extremely fun.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Prazer: I would say coming back after COVID because after having all the online classes and not really having, like math tests, it was a struggle sophomore year coming back to actually having to do all of that.
WW: What's the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Prazer: I would say do your work in class right when you get it because all the work that you get kind of correlates to what you’re going to get tested on. So just doing that and having fun, try not to get stressed.
WW: Anyone you'd like to thank?
Prazer: I want to thank my parents for always supporting me in everything I do, especially sports, and also my grandma and grandpa. And my brother for just being a really awesome role model because he showed me that if you put int he work you’ll be able to do whatever you want.
Dylan Schmitten
WW: What are your plans after high school?
Schmitten: Boise State University to major in business.
WW: What's your favorite memory from school?
Schmitten: It's not a specific memory, but my junior year history class. It was just a really fun class to get to be with my classmates.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Schmitten: I'm an Apple Blossom princess so having to deal with school and that, keeping my GPA for the past, two trimesters has been really, really hard.
WW: What's the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Schmitten: You got to get in good with the teacher. Work hard and when something seems challenging don't be afraid to ask for help because a lot of people are afraid to ask for help.
WW: Anyone you'd like to thank?
Schmitten: My parents but also Mrs. Dockins.
She was my English teacher last year and this year and she helped me through a lot of stuff. When I was struggling in other classes, she would always help me. She was always there, available anytime.
Shout out to Mrs. Dockins.
The spelling of Dockins has been corrected.