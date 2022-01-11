EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District is looking for community members to serve on an observation panel during upcoming superintendent candidate interviews.
The panel will include 12 district employees and 12 community members. School board members will conduct interviews, and panelist feedback will help select finalists.
The interviews will take place Feb. 15 and Feb. 17. As many as four interviews will be held each day. Panelists should arrive by 3:30 p.m. for orientation and plan to stay until 9 p.m. A light dinner will be provided.
Volunteers must attend both days of interviews.
Applications for the panel are available on Eastmont’s website , at the district office and by emailing Brandy Fields at fieldsb@eastmont206.org.
The application for Eastmont’s superintendent will close at the end of January. A successor for retiring Superintendent Garn Christensen is expected to be in place during the spring.
