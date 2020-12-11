EAST WENATCHEE — Like other school districts around the state, Eastmont is feeling the pinch when it comes to bus drivers. Some older drivers are choosing not to drive due to COVID-19 risks.
“If you look at most bus centers around the state, typically around half or three quarters are retired individuals who come back and drive,” Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said. “It’s one of the few part-time jobs where you can get pretty good part-time wages, benefits.”
Also, since bus driving is a split shift in the morning and afternoon, it doesn’t work for most people, but it does work for retirees and so, Christensen said, many drivers are in their 60s and 70s, sometimes 80s.
“With the pandemic, it affects people in those age groups more seriously. Sometimes much harder than younger people. We have drivers that have said, 'No, this has been a great experience, but I think I’m going to go ahead and retire again,' ” he said.
It's happening all across the state, Christensen said. He’s hoping there are some individuals that can join their ranks as substitute or permanent drivers to help them keep their current routes going.
At some point in the future, Christensen hopes to start playing sports again, which would require another dozen to half-dozen drivers to help with the extracurricular activities.
“When that occurs, sometimes our daily drivers pick up those extended trips, sometimes challenging and longer and in adverse weather conditions,” he said.
Christensen said they are trying to recruit to reinforce those ranks. There is a program to bring onboard and retain drivers better than they have before because they did not anticipate this.
He said they are not just looking for healthy young people to drive.
“We’ll take anyone. We have drivers in their 70s that are sticking with us and we appreciate that. It just depends. Every individual approaches their health differently. Hauling students is not for everyone,” Christensen said. “Same time, it can be very rewarding. I would encourage people to apply and help out their local school district. We would appreciate it.”
To apply, you can complete the application online at www.eastmont206.org. You must be 21 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license. Contact Transportation Director Troy Lucas at 509-884-4621 for more information.