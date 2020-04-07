EAST WENATCHEE — As soon as things get back to normal — whenever that will be — the Eastmont Metropolitan Park District hopes to start working on its new community center.
The district closed last week on the purchase of The Living Room Church, 230 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also announced last week that the district was receiving a $642,500 loan to cover the $550,000 purchase price and remodeling.
“It was a huge team effort between USDA, the church, the staff at EMPD and the EMPD commissioners,” said Sally Brawley, executive director of the parks and recreation district. “A big team effort to get this done. It was a year-long process, and we just never gave up on it. ... The Douglas County Treasurer’s Office has also been awesome to work with.”
The loan is part of the USDA’s $65 million investment toward 38 projects in 14 states to improve rural community facilities.
Brawley said the 4,320-square-foot building could be used for cooking, nutrition, fitness or language classes, art programs, senior activities, family game and movie nights, and rentable banquet and meeting space.
“I know we’re going to have the ability to have our summer day camp in there,” she said. “We’ve never really had any indoor space in order to have any kind of programs inside other than sports, and we usually use the gyms at the school district for that. ... It just kind of opens up a whole world of new programming that we’ve never had before, so we’re pretty excited about it. It’s just too bad all of this has happened right at this time. Hopefully we get back to normal soon.”
Remodeling will include electrical work and adding a kitchen, new doors, windows and siding.
Pastor Sal DiMare of Praise Center in Wenatchee said his church owns the building that The Living Room Church was using. Those church members moved their services to individuals’ homes about a year ago, he said.