EAST WENATCHEE — After more than two decades of being run by the Wenatchee Valley YMCA, the Eastmont Aquatic Center is under new management.
The Eastmont Metropolitan Park District has taken over the center, which has been under the YMCA since 1999. The parks board voted June 15 to terminate its contract with the YMCA, which was set to run through 2021.
Sally Brawley, executive director of the parks district, on Monday said the decision was mutual. The pool recently underwent renovations and has been closed anyway because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Brawley said the pool won’t reopen until the county reaches Phase 3 of the state reopening plan, and she’s not sure when that will be. It didn’t make sense for the YMCA to take over the Aquatic Center for a short period before the contract ended, she said. The pool, 980 Third St. N.E., is in Eastmont Community Park.
“My assumption as the director is if COVID had not happened, the contract would have run its course,” she said. “But because of this whole unknown world that we’re in, uncharted territory, the board made a decision to just kind of make a clean decision right now.”
Brawley said renewing the contract after it expired was a possibility.
“But I think the Y and the EMPD kind of looked at it and said this just makes the most sense and it’s really the responsibility of the park district to run its own facility,” she said.
The Wenatchee Valley YMCA is hoping for an agreement that would allow members to use the pool, YMCA CEO Dorry Foster said in a news release.
“We thank the Eastmont Metropolitan Park District for the opportunity to serve in this capacity and look forward to a new successful partnership soon,” she said.