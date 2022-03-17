EAST WENATCHEE — Neither Mayra Navarro Gomez, Eastmont’s assistant director of state and federal programs, nor Jose Vivanco, a teacher at Sterling Junior High, felt culturally connected in school.
“Growing up, I had zero exposure to teachers who were even of Latin American background,” said Navarro, a 2006 Eastmont graduate. “And that deeply impacted my understanding of whether or not I could truly become a teacher. We tend to strive for what we see as being as realistic.”
“We need more multilingual staff members,” Vivanco said.
The cycle of lack of representation is one the district, Navarro and Vivanco, among others, want to break. The district recently received a $10,000 grant through Washington’s Bilingual Educators Initiative to fund a teacher mentorship program.
Matt Charlton, Eastmont’s assistant superintendent, said he estimates, conservatively, that around 40% of students in the district speak more than one language. About 1,000, or one out of every six students, receive services in the district's Transitional Bilingual Instructional Program.
Out of 827 staff members in Eastmont, more than 100 multilingual are multilingual, but they want more.
“This ‘grow your own’ approach to increasing the number of students entering the education field is one of several efforts the district is engaged in,” Charlton wrote in an email. “Our recruitment efforts for specific positions often target multilingual candidates.”
Eastmont has more than doubled their multilingual staff members since 2012, going from 54 multilingual staff members during the 2012-2013 school year to 116 multilingual staff in the 2021-2022 school year, according to Kayla Brown, the district's executive director for human resources.
"I believe our school employees should reflect the families and community we serve," Charlton wrote. "Providing students with role models who have experienced similar life experiences makes learning more relevant and achievable."
The current grant is funding a three-and-a-half months-long mentorship program that pairs 15 multilingual teachers and administrators with aspiring teachers currently in the ninth grade. The program included an opportunity for students to shadow their mentor over half of a school day in mid-February.
It began in early January with an information session that described the program and laid out expectations. Two weeks later, the mentors discussed their paths to college and the pairings completed a goal sheet together.
Communication, including emails and video meetings between mentors and mentees will continue through April and culminate in a banquet, though several mentors said they hope to continue the dialogue long after the program officially ends.
This is the second year the district has received the funding. Last year, Navarro’s vision could not fully come to fruition because of COVID concerns. She used the money for bilingual books and welcome letters for families, “encouraging them to continue to use their native tongue so that in the future become bilingual teachers in our district.”
“The students have to be able to see people like them that have gotten to this point in their profession, really hear from them in their stories,” Navarro said. “It’s just really beautiful to see these relationships grow.”
Kenroy Elementary's Salvador Manzom, who teaches multilingual language learners in kindergarten through fifth grade and serves as a program mentor, wants to inspire long after the program ends in April.
“The importance of mentoring the next generation teachers is essential because they will be better prepared for obstacles that arise while in college or during their teaching profession,” Manzo said.
Additionally, Vivanco said there’s also an educational benefit. A student may struggle to learn a concept in English, but it may click in another language, something Vivanco knows first hand.
A high school reading teacher named Mr. Blake, though not a native Spanish speaker, attempted to reach Vivanco by speaking to him in Spanish.
“I did not like that because I had to be ready to answer and it made me more accountable,” he said of Blake. “But just the fact that he pushed me made me work harder.”
Vivanco said Blake was one of a couple of mentors “that really made a difference in my life,” something he hopes to be for the next generation of teachers.
In addition to increasing multilingual staff, Navarro said the program also encourages students to become multilingual by graduation.
After the program, Navarro said students have the option to preregister for prerequisite courses in the tenth grade and join Eastmont’s teacher academy for eleventh and twelfth graders.
The hope is some participants will then go to college, become teachers and return to the district.
“It’s been a long time coming, and I hope it continues to grow,” Vivanco said. “To have kids who are not sure what they want to do in education or their lives, while they’re in education, that they can say ‘you know what, I can do this.’”
"I can do this" is something Vivanco had to tell himself at times as a teachers aid, since he often doubted whether he could actually become a teacher.
"Even my first thought looking outside, when I was teaching at Rock Island, was 'I'm a teacher? Wow.' I didn't think I could do it." he said. "It's just those people who support you."