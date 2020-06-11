EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District has reopened its office, 800 Eastmont Ave., for kindergarten registration and other limited essential services.
The hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
"This is to provide parents with student registration and assist employees and applicants as we conclude the 2019/20 school year and prepare for 2020-21," Superintendent Garn Christensen said.
Kindergarten registration forms also are available online at eastmont206.org.
For information call 884-0557.