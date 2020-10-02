EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District will continue with the tradition of running its school M&O levy — now called Educational Programs and Operational Levy — on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
It's a four-year replacement levy.
Since Superintendent Garn Christensen arrived 10 years ago, the district has run the levy during the general election to save money on election costs, to the tune of $50,000 in savings.
Many people might not understand why the school district needs this money while most of the students are still home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are always going to be people that ask that," Christensen said. "We keep the fire stations open, even when there are no fires. Education is a continuous public service. It is a 13-year service to each student, kindergarten through their senior year."
The district must still maintain more than 100 acres and 700,000 square feet of buildings and employees are on campus working to provide remote learning, he said.
The levy funds all extracurricular activities, athletics, art and music. It helps support special education. Christensen said 80 percent of the district's funding comes from the state, while the rest comes from the levy, federal dollars, fines and fees.
“Anything not covered by state costs are funded by the levy; technology costs, curriculum costs — those are all things the levy helps support in addition to safety and school security,” he said.
The current levy runs through December 2021. This has cost property owners $2.10 per $1,000 of assessed property value while providing the school district $10.3 million a year.
The new levy, if approved by a majority of voters, would cost property owners $2.08 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2022 rising to $2.11 in 2025. It could change depending on property values. This would provide the school district with $11 million to $12.8 million per year.
For Eastmont, passing a levy also assures the district of Local Effort Assistance Funding, about $2.1 million. Christensen said the school district gets that money because property value in the school district does not compare to similarly-sized districts in Bellevue or Tacoma.
“If you are below a certain average, they try to provide equity. The state provides Levy Equalization Funding to offset that to bring up the districts below average," Christensen said. "Even though we’ve been in a growth mode for a decade, we are still below the state average so we receive levy equalization dollars. Those dollars go away if we don’t pass the levy. It matches almost 20 percent on our dollars, which is nice.”