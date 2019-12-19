EAST WENATCHEE — Construction of 20 new classrooms and four cafeterias at five Eastmont schools will get underway in the spring and should be complete by August 2021.
The Eastmont School Board this week selected MH Construction of Kennewick as the general contractor on the project, with a low bid of $22.35 million, about 20 percent above the $17.9 million cost estimated last year.
The projects are part of the district’s grade reconfiguration shift approved by the board in late 2017 that will put kindergarten through sixth grade in the elementary schools and create two junior high schools for grades 7-9. The designs were approved in October 2018.
The project originally was advertised in May with the hope of starting construction during the summer and completing the work by fall 2020. But that was late for construction projects there were no bidders.
The district waited until the winter to try again. This time, two contractors submitted bids.
Superintendent Garn Christensen said the cost increases didn’t come as a surprise due to the recent escalation in regional construction costs. He said he is pleased with the results.
“Anyone who has built a home in the area, or had remodel or addition understands how busy contractors have been,” he said. “The commercial-level projects are even more difficult to get going due to the demand that Seattle projects have on skilled trades. Two of the three major subcontractors, Wells and Wade Mechanical and Stetner Electrical, have regional offices and will be working on our projects along with other mostly Washington subcontractors.”
In addition to the classrooms and cafeterias, the project will include a canopy to cover Cascade’s cafeteria entry and replace the concession and restroom building on the high school baseball field, a significant portion of which involves replacing water and sewer connections. Those are two of three alternatives included in the bid documents. The alternatives allow the district the option of rejecting those pieces if costs were out of range.
A third alternative, for changes to cabinets at Clovis Point Intermediate needed for the transition an elementary school, was not approved in the bid award.
“Those will be done by our district carpenter as they are much smaller projects,” Christensen said.
The district’s other big construction project, the regional transportation center, is being delayed a year.
“We want to ensure we are able to complete the cafeteria and classrooms, and concession/restroom building within our total available budget,” he said.
The projects are being funded by a capital levy approved by voters in 2016 and with reimbursement-based state grants the district has received to help reduce class sizes.
The district sold $13.5 million in general obligation bonds in the spring to help with cash flow. The bonds will be repaid by proceeds from the capital levy and grants.
The transportation center, which had been slated to go to bid in the fall of 2020, includes a new bus barn and mechanic shop serving Eastmont, Palisades, Orondo and Entiat school districts.
The district purchased 9.8 acres at the corner of Grant Road and North Perry Avenue in 2017 for the project, estimated to cost about $5 million, with 90% of that covered by a state match.
“As of now, it will be delayed at least until fall of 2021 when we have a better idea if our budget will allow us to go forward as part of Phase 1, or if we will wait until Phase 2 of our current facility work, which will be presented to voters Fall of 2022,” Christensen said.
Phase 2 would include full modernizations of Cascade, Lee, Kenroy and Rock Island elementary schools. If approved by voters, those projects would not get started until 2023 or 2024.
As for the classrooms and cafeteria projects, the construction shouldn’t have a huge impact on students next year.
“Given the school work is primarily additions of new spaces, the current classrooms and areas will continue to be in use throughout Phase 1 construction,” he said.
Facilities Director Seann Tanner will begin monthly reports to the school board starting in January. The reports also will be posted on the "Construction" page on the district's website.