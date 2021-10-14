EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board has approved an agreement with East Wenatchee that provides the district with a school resource officer.
The officer will be based at Eastmont High School and serve the entire district. Most of their time will be spent at the middle school.
During a Sept. 21 city council meeting, Police Chief Rick Johnson said the main responsibilities of the office will be to focus on intervention and align students with services to avoid negative situations.
The position is expected to cost about $135,000 a year, with Eastmont covering 60% of the cost and the city 40%.
Under the agreement, OK'd Monday by the school board, the city will provide a list of officers to be considered for the position. The district will then collaboratively choose a finalist. Johnson will then appoint the officer. The city will also be responsible for equipping the officer.
The agreement starts Sept. 1, 2022, and will expire on Aug. 31, 2023, according to a draft of the interlocal agreement.
The East Wenatchee City Council approved the agreement during its Sept. 21 meeting.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.