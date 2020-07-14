EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board on Monday approved the resolution to place a four-year replacement levy on the Nov. 3 ballot.
If approved by more than 50% of the voters, it would provide between $11 million and $12.8 million in local tax revenue per year, starting in 2022 and continuing through 2025.
The levy is projected to cost property owners $2.08 for every $1,000 of assessed value in 2022 and climb to about $2.11 by 2025, though exact rates depend on property value changes.
The current educational programs and operations levy, which was approved by voters in 2016, expires at the end of 2021. It has provided about $10.3 million a year at a cost to property owners of about $2.10 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Levy funds are used to cover extracurricular activities, student and staff safety and security, art, music, technology and personnel costs beyond what’s covered in the state school funding model.