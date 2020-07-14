EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School District will save about $1.2 million in the next 10 years by refinancing $5.2 million of its current debt.
“It’s a pretty significant savings that we want to take advantage of,” said Cindy Ulrich, the district’s financial director.
The school board on Monday approved two resolutions required to refund and resell the bonds.
The savings come from the record low-interest rates, Ryan Swanson, a public finance investment banking specialist with Piper Sandler, told board members. The current repayment rate is 6.26%, which is reduced to about 4.2% with federal discounts. The new target rate is about 1.2%.
The $1.2 million in savings is above the federal discounts and the costs of refinancing, he said.
The debt comes from a $30.855 million in construction projects approved by voters in 2010 for expansion of Eastmont High, Sterling Intermediate and Grant Elementary schools. The projectds were completed in 2014.
The district divided up the sale of the bonds, selling $13.3 million in Build American Bonds in 2010 and $17.5 million in Qualified School Construction Bonds in 2011. It’s the remaining $5.2 million of the Build America Bonds that are being refinanced. The interest rate on the remainder of the other bond issue, which is part of a federal program, works out to 0.28%, so the district is leaving those alone, Ulrich said.
The savings in interest rates will reduce the amount that needs to be collected from taxpayers, Ulrich said.
Swanson said historic low interest rates are expected to last through the election.
“Once the election is resolved and the repercussions of COVID are felt, there is no consensus on what will happen,” he said.