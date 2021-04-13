EAST WENATCHEE — How will the furniture be arranged in each classroom? Where will the students eat lunch? How will students be accommodated if they choose to remain online?
These are some of the questions facing the Eastmont School District as it prepares to bring students back to school for full-time instruction.
Elementary students come back for full-time instruction on April 26, while middle school, junior high and high students are set to return full time on May 3.
At Monday's Eastmont School Board meeting, the board heard from Spencer Taylor, executive director of elementary education, and Matt Charlton, executive director of secondary education.
Taylor has been working with a team of teachers, paraeducators, administrators and association leaders to prepare for each phase. He said the team meeting Monday was their fourth planning session of the year to get ready for a new phase.
“We have initiated plans for the next phase and are excited about it, but it is a lot of work," Taylor said.
A couple of key areas the elementary team is working through are classroom space and furniture arrangement. He notes when all the students are back, some class sizes are bigger and some are smaller.
Furniture has to be arranged in such a way that maintains the required 3 feet of social distance, he said.
“Logistics, as far as lunch, have worked really well to have half the students in class with our paras supervising them for 6-foot social distancing,” Taylor said. “We have to maintain that 6 feet whenever we eat and masks are down. We are going to have kids eat outside as much as possible.”
When the weather is not so nice, half the kids will eat in the classroom and half in different parts of the school. Although most schools have the screening process down, schools will have twice as many students to process, he said, so the logistics need to be worked out.
Some schools are set up better than others, he said.
“Kenroy — with construction on both sides of the school, and limited areas to access the school — they are going to have challenges to process those kids quickly enough to get them into class,” Taylor said.
Taylor said his team is working on the daily schedule with specialists. How do they safely do intervention? What does a typical day look like?
“All those items we have begun to process. We will have answers over the next few days. We hope to have that ironed out over the next week so we have plenty of time before that end-of-the-month start date,” Taylor said.
One of the things unique to secondary education at Eastmont is online instruction. There were students in the middle school, junior high and high school that did not want to go through Eastmont Virtual Academy but wanted to remain part of their school, Charlton said.
“Now that we have potentially 95% of the kids coming back, it’s going to be really difficult to continue to provide that online instruction while we’re teaching an almost normal size class,” Charlton said. “We’re working through that issue and possible solutions.”
Charlton said students eating lunch must be 6-feet apart, so his team is looking at how to provide safe eating spaces. Like the elementary schools, he said they will be going to go outside to eat when the weather is nice.
While the issue of cohorting or grouping is easier at the elementary school level, Charlton said it is more difficult at the secondary level.
“How to do that and keep the 3-foot maximum but without the cohorting built-in. We know we won’t have the cohorting. The health guidelines allow us some crossover, but how do we keep those small as possible?” Charlton said. “Those are some of the issues specific to secondary we are working through. I think we’ll be able to come up with a good plan.”