EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont history teacher Kai Knell, 44, was a picture of health. The former Wildcat and WVC basketball star worked out five days a week and ate healthily.
On the morning of Oct. 28, his life changed. His wife Mariah found him lifeless, changing colors. She immediately called 911.
“They walked her through how to perform CPR. She is definitely not skilled in that,” said Kai’s brother, Kaala Knell. “The folks at 911 did an awesome job to talk her through that and calm her down. She was able to do that while first responders arrived within about 10 minutes.”
Once the paramedics arrived, hearing the news from Mariah, Kaala rushed over. The paramedics worked on Kai for nearly an hour, shocking his heart three times to get it beating.
After arriving at the ER, Kai was placed into an induced coma to prevent any further damage to his body and brain. Kaala said Kai was transferred to the ICU where they began cooling his body down to help with brain trauma or damage due to lack of oxygen.
Doctors were unsure if Kai would be able to wake up, Kaala Knell said. The prognosis was poor and he was showing signs of severe brain damage while in the coma.
“At that time, they told us it was probably a three or four-day coma. We won’t know anything until after those three or four days,” Kaala said. “We were praying for him and trying to figure out what we can do for three or four days until we can figure out what is going on. About 24 hours later, he awoke from the coma and completely shocked the doctors.”
Kaala said the doctors were dumbfounded. Doctors watched Kai closely for a couple of days while some tests were performed.
“Several days progressed, he continued to surprise doctors. In a 72-hour time frame, he went from a comatose person to being coherent. His memory wasn’t there but he was responsive and back to his former self,” Kaala said. “He ended up getting released.”
Kai remembers nothing but waking up in the ICU a couple of days after the whole event started.
“I woke up with my memory intact. There were a lot of blank spots from when it happened to when I finally came out of it in ICU. That is still a lost memory,” Kai Knell said. “Once I was out of ICU, and the nurse and doctors were taking care of me, I progressed every single day. It’s been exciting to see that happen.”
When Kai awoke, he had no idea what had happened to him. He was wondering why his chest hurt. He didn’t recall anything until people started telling him the story.
For a healthy guy and lifelong athlete, it just did not make any sense.
“I was like, ‘did I eat something bad?’ My wife is gluten-free and all this stuff. Usually, that helps you out. This is a genetic condition. No matter what I did, my heart had this condition that contributed to this cardiac arrest,” Kai Knell said.
Kai Knell was diagnosed with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy or ARVC.
It is a form of heart disease that occurs in adulthood. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, ARVC is a disorder of the myocardium, which is the muscular wall of the heart. This condition causes part of the myocardium to break down over time, increasing the risk of an abnormal heartbeat (arrhythmia) and sudden death.
“The life expectancy for males that have it is around 41. It’s prone to people that are athletes or marathon runners. With that type of genetic condition, the more you exercise, the more the heart tissue turns into fat,” Kai Knell said. “I’m on a whole different life change, but it’s been a blessing to find it out now.”
Kai has been outfitted with a defibrillator, which is a device which can restore a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart. He must also take medication daily and curtail most strenuous activities. Definitely, a tough pill to swallow for a lifelong athlete.
“I have to stay on the medication and adjust my activities so I can live longer. I have to cut back on these activities that I do, like snowboarding. That is the hard part. That is not my personality,” Kai Knell said. “The more you exercise, the more the heart tissue turns to fat. That makes it hard for me to stay alive. You have to stop exercising and do meditation and yoga, which is good I found that out.”
Kaala Knell set up a Go Fund Me for his brother to help raise money for the medical costs. The goal is to raise $50,000. After just a week, nearly $20,000 has been raised.
“He’s had friends with traumatic injuries and has seen the costs that can come through. He has insurance but had this stressor about medical costs,” Kaala Knell said. “I just decided to create a Go Fund Me account to help out. It’s doing really well. Super blessed. Folks are responding, giving beyond their means.”
Here is the link to the Go Fund Me page for Kai Knell https://gf.me/u/y6jb4h