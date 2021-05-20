EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont seniors will have a somewhat normal, in-person graduation ceremony on June 4 — normal meaning families of up to 4 will be able to attend.
“It’s very exciting to have a full ceremony even though it will still be a bit different,” Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said this morning.
Last year’s Eastmont high school graduation, like many events in the Wenatchee Valley, took on a new and different shape in light of the pandemic. Graduating seniors last year walked across stage in front of an uncrowded parking lot while partaking in a drive-thru cap-and-gown ceremony.
The June ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Eastmont’s football stadium. Space capacity will be limited to 50% at the stadium in order to meet health department regulations.
The school is asking those who attend to keep in mind social distancing and to select where they sit based on lettered gates to help avoid any crowding. “[We’re] trying to disperse people as much as possible,” Christensen said.
Those who attend school events in Washington must still use face coverings, he said.
Eastmont will email out seating and ticket information to families. Additional questions can be answered by the school’s admission office at (509) 884-7169.