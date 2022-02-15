Sydney Olson in December practices bounce passes with other members of the local Special Olympics basketball team at Lincoln Elementary School. She's also a member of the Eastmont High School's Unified basketball team, which will be back on the court this week after two years of seasons canceled over COVID-19 health concerns.
WENATCHEE — This Thursday, Sydney Olson will suit up in an Eastmont High School uniform and take to a basketball court for the first time in nearly two years.
A member of the school’s Unified basketball team, her mom Michelle described her as “really excited” when she found out the news.
Eastmont and Wenatchee high schools will play an abbreviated two-game season against each other this month. Both districts initially canceled their seasons in November, with school officials citing COVID-related concerns for the decision.
Eastmont hosts Wenatchee at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Wenatchee hosts Eastmont at 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Unified basketball is a team sport that encourages collaboration between students with and without physical or mental disabilities.
Jim Beeson, Wenatchee’s athletic director, said falling case numbers were a factor in the season’s return. The state’s reduction of required testing from three times a week to competition day for athletes was also considered.
“Trying to figure out and do what’s best for kids is everybody’s goal,” Beeson said. “And with all things COVID, that sometimes makes it a little more difficult to try and decide what is going to be the best for kids and what isn’t going to be the best for kids as we progress through this.”
Michelle Olson, whose daughter Sydney plays for Eastmont, said she was thrilled to find out her daughter would play.
“I was super excited and obviously grateful,” Olson said. “To give the kids an opportunity to play, even if it’s a couple of games, I was perfectly happy with that outcome.”
Olson said she was also thankful for the district staff who helped organize the season.
“They take time out of their schedule, and it just shows their devotion,” Olson said. “And it’s really appreciated.”
