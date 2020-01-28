WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee police chief was involved in a two-car collision early Tuesday morning while leaving the scene of an incident in Wenatchee.
A vehicle driven by Chief Tom Robbins and another vehicle collided about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Fifth Street and Miller Street, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with Wenatchee Police.
Neither driver suffered serious injuries.
The newly appointed interim chief former Wenatchee police chief had just left the area of North Wenatchee Avenue where a 48-year-old man set himself on fire following a police chase that began in East Wenatchee, Reinfeld said.