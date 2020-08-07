EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont Metropolitan Parks District started a survey Thursday to see if people want the Eastmont Aquatic Center to reopen during the pandemic.
The pool could technically reopen under Phase 1.5, but it would be expensive to do so with the staff requirements, said Charlie Brown, Eastmont Parks District recreation and marketing director. The YMCA of Wenatchee handed the pool over to the city in July. The park district hasn’t had an opportunity to operate it since COVID-19 started and so they don’t know what they would normally charge people.
“We’ve been talking about what we’re going to charge once COVID is over,” Brown said. “That’s not entirely worked out yet. But we kind of switched gears on what it’s going to be in the future to what we’re going to charge right now to make it feasible.”
The survey asks people questions such as the time they would like to use the pool and whether they would be willing to pay an additional cost. The survey can be found at https://wwrld.us/2XGwcNs.
If the pool did restart there would be a lot of requirements including:
- Reserving time at the pool
- No use of the showers
- One person per lane
- Time limits
- Only lap swims and water walking
It is expensive to operate a pool and a lack of income doesn’t help, he said. Pools require constant chemical maintenance, the water needs to be heated and fans are need to push the humid air around. It isn’t quite as spendy when no one is actively using the pool, but it can take up to two weeks to reheat the water if they fully shut it down.
“It is actually cheaper and more efficient to leave it running now than it would be to shut it down and try to reheat it later,” Brown said. “
The Yakima YMCA Rotary Aquatics Center reopened on Tuesday and the Selah Aquatics Center on Saturday, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic. They are also only open for lap swimming and water walking.
There is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through recreational waters, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.