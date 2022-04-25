Purchase Access

El Tapatio Ferry St. caught fire about 7 a.m. Monday in south Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE — Fire officials expect a south Wenatchee food truck to be a total loss after catching fire Monday morning.

El Tapatio on Ferry St. was fully engulfed in flames shortly after 7 a.m. when firefighters arrived on the corner of Ferry and Crescent streets, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman.

El Tapatio specializes in Mexican cuisine, including tacos, tortas and burritos.

Investigators aren't certain of the cause, but believe the fire started in the cooking area in a propane tank or battery, McKellar said.

An employee told a fire investigator he was at the truck preparing food about 5:30 a.m. and left before the fire began. The employee said he was not cooking during his preparation, McKellar said.

The fire was out about 7:18 a.m. Investigators believe the truck may be a total loss, McKellar said.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

