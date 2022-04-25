WENATCHEE — Fire officials expect a south Wenatchee food truck to be a total loss after catching fire Monday morning.
El Tapatio on Ferry St. was fully engulfed in flames shortly after 7 a.m. when firefighters arrived on the corner of Ferry and Crescent streets, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman.
El Tapatio specializes in Mexican cuisine, including tacos, tortas and burritos.
Investigators aren't certain of the cause, but believe the fire started in the cooking area in a propane tank or battery, McKellar said.
An employee told a fire investigator he was at the truck preparing food about 5:30 a.m. and left before the fire began. The employee said he was not cooking during his preparation, McKellar said.
The fire was out about 7:18 a.m. Investigators believe the truck may be a total loss, McKellar said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.