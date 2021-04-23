WENATCHEE — Candidates will soon begin to file for local elected offices.
Chelan County candidates may begin filing by mail May 3 and in person or online May 17. Douglas County candidates can begin filing by mail April 27 with in-person and online filing beginning May 17.
The filing deadline in both counties is May 21. The primary election is Aug. 3 and the general election is Nov. 2.
The city of Wenatchee has three council positions due for election and that are currently occupied by Jim Bailey, Ruth Esparza and Keith Huffaker.
In East Wenatchee, council positions held by Robert Tidd, Sasha Sleiman and Matthew Hepner will be voted on.
Elsewhere in Chelan County, there are three city council position races in Cashmere, four in Chelan, four in Entiat, and five in Leavenworth.
In Douglas County, there are four city council positions up for election in Bridgeport, three in Rock Island, two in Mansfield and two in Waterville.
Wenatchee Valley school elections include Wenatchee School Board seats held by Maria Iñiguez, Dr. Michele Sandberg and Julie Norton, and Eastmont School Board seats held by Annette Eggers and Dave Piepel.
Other school board races include:
- Bridgeport, three positions
- Cascade, three positions
- Cashmere, two positions
- Entiat, two positions
- Lake Chelan, two positions
- Mansfield, four positions
- Manson, two positions
- Orondo, four positions
- Palisades, two positions
- Pateros, three positions
- Stehekin, two positions
- Waterville, three positions
To view a complete list of position races in Chelan County visit wwrld.us/32SHkcB. For Douglas County, visit wwrld.us/3vgkEPg.