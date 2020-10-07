WENATCHEE — Emergency crews carried an injured mountain biker to safety after she crashed Tuesday morning on Sage Hills. The biker, who was out riding with a friend, wrecked her bike and injured her ankle, said Chelan County Fire District 1's Brandon Kunz, Tuesday’s acting battalion chief.
Firefighters and LifeLine medics headed out to help after a call came in at 7:54 a.m., he said. Crews hiked in from the north and south sides of the trail, meeting the injured biker in the middle.
Firefighters quickly carried the biker to a nearby ambulance, he said. LifeLine took the woman to Central Washington Hospital at 8:47 a.m.