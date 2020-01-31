WENATCHEE — CPH Consultants, a civil engineering, landscape architecture and land use company, has opened an office in downtown Wenatchee.
It's the Redmond company's first office in North Central Washington, according to a Wednesday press release. It'll be located in the Wenatchee Hotel Building on the corner of Wenatchee and Orondo avenues.
The company is working on several projects in the area, including PUD facility improvements, residential subdivisions and apartment complexes, according to the release.
“Having an office in Wenatchee and being an active part of the North Central Washington community is something that I have been passionate about and working hard to make a reality for a long time,” Matt Hough, CPH Consultants president, said in the release.