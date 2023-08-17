A Great Blue Heron lands on an island just north of the Entiat City Park walking trail parking lot. Future plans are in the works that could put a boat moorage between the island and the shore in Entiat.
ENTIAT — Entiat leaders want to give the shoreline along the Columbia River, around Entiat City Park and 3 acres to the north, a $50,000 facelift.
The Entiat Commercial Site Development project includes “platting out the future commercial lots and for irrigation, landscaping, two pedestrian illumination lights, topsoil, trees and picnic tables and signage,” according to an application to the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority’s Partners in Economic Development Program.
Mark Botello, Entiat public works/community development director, presented the project to port staff and commissioners Aug. 8, requesting $35,000 from the port’s development program. He told The Wenatchee World on Thursday the port agreed to provide $15,000, which the city will match.
“They (port) like the project,” he said.
The two-year enhancement project is the first phase of the Downtown Waterfront Master Plan development, previously approved by Entiat City Council, and underway for the past 10 years, according to the application.
The area off of Lakeshore Drive now is “semi-undeveloped” and used as overflow camping for the city’s RV park, but engineering/architectural plans, public restrooms, a paved parking lot and trail connections are done.
This year, the city’s plans include: adding trees and picnic tables, an irrigation supplies purchase; initial platting for future lots; irrigation installation; and purchasing two pedestrian lights.
Botello said the city plans to ready about 3 acres to the north of the park along the shoreline for business development next year. The six to seven lots vary in size, with the largest at 8,000 square feet, he said. Strict covenants will be in place and people can use the upstairs of their buildings as homes. The project’s finish line is sometime in 2024 or earlier.
Economic opportunities included “waterfront access,” a “future marina,” “pedestrian and bicycle-friendly commercial area development,” and increased recreational use, according to the application.
Botello said in the presentation the city’s sales along the waterfront would “help develop future areas of the waterfront,” which are in the downtown business zoning district.
Water, sewer and power are already at the project site, he said. The city is buying some crushed rock at a discount of $5 per yard, he added, and the work would be done “in-house.”
Port CEO Jim Kuntz said the port has $40,000 for the Partners in Economic Development Program in 2023, and usually doesn’t fund more than an entity through the program. Additionally, the port already committed $50,000 to Douglas County in 2024.
Kuntz said on Tuesday staff was working out details and would discuss the project at the next board meeting, Aug. 22.
“It (project) checks all the boxes,” said commissioner JC Baldwin.
