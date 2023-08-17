230817-newslocal-entiatparkplans 01.jpg
Buy Now

Property just north of the Entiat City Park walking trail could have a boat moorage between the island seen in the distance and the shore in Entiat.

ENTIAT — Entiat leaders want to give the shoreline along the Columbia River, around Entiat City Park and 3 acres to the north, a $50,000 facelift.

The Entiat Commercial Site Development project includes “platting out the future commercial lots and for irrigation, landscaping, two pedestrian illumination lights, topsoil, trees and picnic tables and signage,” according to an application to the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority’s Partners in Economic Development Program.

230817-newslocal-entiatparkplans 02.jpg
Buy Now

Plans are in the works for the shoreline just north of the Entiat City Park walking trail parking lot. The lot can be seen at upper right in this photograph taken Wednesday.
230817-newslocal-entiatparkplans 03.jpg
Buy Now

A Great Blue Heron lands on an island just north of the Entiat City Park walking trail parking lot. Future plans are in the works that could put a boat moorage between the island and the shore in Entiat.
230817-newslocal-entiatparkplans 04.jpg
Buy Now

Entiat City Park's walking path runs by the city's parking lot as seen on Wednesday. Plans are in the works to put buildings at the location.


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?