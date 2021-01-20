ENTIAT — Hiring a new employee comes with its uncertainties. They might need a lot of training or, in Alex Fardell’s case, they might secretly already be a well-weathered entrepreneur.
Fardell’s had no idea last summer he was hiring someone on “Undercover Billionaire,” a reality TV show about building a business from scratch. The reality series puts an entrepreneur in a random city with $100, a car and asks them to create a successful business in 90 days.
This whole year has been up and down, but working with entrepreneurs on the show was “just a real nice treat, real special” said Fardell of Fardell Farms. Fardell is an Entiat native who has been trying to expand his fruit business.
His family owns the Fardell Farms fruit store in Entiat and he keeps busy on both sides of the Cascades, spending time at the farm in Entiat and running another fruit shop in Tacoma, Fardell Farms Point Ruston.
The undercover entrepreneur, Monice Idlett-Mosley, was posing as a single mom in a new beginnings documentary, when she met Fardell at his fruit stand in August. That’s how she explained the camera crew following her around.
She asked for a job. He said yes.
“I hired her pretty much right there on the stop,” he said. Fardell had no idea Idlett-Mosley was already a successful businesswoman and on the TV show “Undercover Billionaire.”
“We didn’t know any of this as it was all happening,” he said.
Fardell said he expected her to ask a lot of questions during her first day on the job, but she just put her purse down and started selling everything. It was like, “Oh my gosh, best employee ever,” he said.
She started helping out at the store on the weekends. Months went by before Fardell found out Idlett-Mosley was on “Undercover Billionaire.”
The business plan Idlett-Mosley created was to make a rolling juice shop with fruit from Fardell’s family farm. It has opened up another door of opportunity, he said.
Fardell said he had been through a lot in 2020 and that his experiences with Idlett-Mosley helped get him through the year.
Idlett-Mosley shared all her undercover secrets at a reveal party in November. “It was definitely a shock,” Fardell said.