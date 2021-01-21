ENTIAT — Entiat fire crews headed out to fight an early Thursday morning fire, and, to their surprise, it was at their own fire station.
A fire alarm at the unmanned station went off at about 4 a.m., "which was alarming," said Chelan County Fire District 8 Chief Mike Asher.
Crews initially called in for extra help from nearby stations because they were afraid they would not be able to access their own fire-fighting equipment, he said. Entiat firefighters were able to access a couple of fire extinguishers and a truck on scene to knock down the fire.
The fire destroyed a couple of lockers with gear in them and left marks on the wall, as well as some soot throughout the space.
“Just surprised that we had something like this happen at our station,” Asher said.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation. Asher said he is anxious to see what the investigation determines.