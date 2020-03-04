Wenatchee — The Australian Jumping Jack. Sounds like something you’d find in a P.E. class down under, right?
Well, as Entiat Hotshot Dan Pickard learned, it’s an ant. And they bite. Hard.
The jumping jack sunk its mandible into Pickard’s calf while he was clearing brush along the Great Alpine Road in southeast Australia.
“I about jumped out of my boots and saw what I was standing in was a jumping jack nest, and they were all hopping around,” Pickard said in an interview Friday.
Pickard was part of a small group of hotshots, high-level wildland firefighters, from the western U.S. to travel to Australia to help fight the devastating bushfires that burned 30 million acres in 2019-2020. The combined burn scars cover an area larger than Pennsylvania.
The ant, named for its ability to leap great distances, also has a powerful bite that Pickard described as twice as painful as a bee sting.
“My calf for about like two minutes felt like fire,” Pickard said. “I was so caught off guard by this little ant causing so much pain I couldn’t do anything but laugh really hard for several minutes.”
That would be his only first-hand encounter with the country’s infamously dangerous wildlife, though snakes and spiders were a constant worry.
Pickard, 37, is an assistant superintendent with the Entiat Hotshots and has been with the outfit since 2007. He was tapped for Australia through a lottery among hotshots.
“I pulled the lucky card here in Entiat,” Pickard said.
He left Jan. 21 and stayed about a month.
It’s not uncommon for Australian firefighters to help in U.S. wildfires — a group was assigned to the 2018 Cougar Creek Fire in Entiat — but it’s not common for Americans to return the favor. Pickard said it was the first time since 2010 that the U.S. has sent firefighters to Australia to fight bushfires.
“It was a great experience,” Pickard said. “It exceeded expectations without a doubt.”
He was based out of a fire camp 140 miles east of Melbourne in an area called Swifts Creek. The bushfires that ravaged much of the country had lost some of their momentum by the time Pickard arrived, but the evidence was apparent.
“We saw a fair amount of devastation when we were down there,” Pickard said. Seeing the burned homes, “makes it real.”
Nationwide, more than 3,000 homes were destroyed, including a thousand in the state of Victoria where Pickard worked. The particular fire Pickard’s group fought was called the Tambo Complex, which burned an estimated 734,000 acres.
“It felt like several hours of driving through recently burned bush,” Pickard said.
Eucalyptus trees presented a few problems not seen in America.
Wildland firefighters frequently need to fall trees — a relatively simple task in the U.S. where trees tend to fall in the direction they’re leaning. But the eucalyptus tree is only straight for 20-50 feet before fanning out and spreading its weight unevenly.
“These ones are hard to read because of the branches and how heavy they are,” Pickard said.
Plus they’re often full of widowmakers — broken branches still hanging in the tree that could fall at any moment — and its bark and sap is flammable, a combination that allows embers to drift hundreds of yards and create new spot fires.
Sometimes it’s just easier and safer to push the trees over with excavators and bulldozers, he said.
The most intensive work was during a stretch of 100 degree days when a fire broke through a containment line. Drip torches in hand, Pickard and company walked through 20 kilometers of bush, setting fire to unburned vegetation.
“We needed to put fire between that control feature and where they had lost containment,” Pickard said.
To add a degree of difficulty to the operation, the crew had to hold the bushfire in place.
“We successfully pulled that off, though we did experience some adverse conditions,” Pickard said. “We ate a lot of smoke.”
He added, “It gave us a large sense of accomplishment when we were done because it was a more dynamic operation that we were a part of.”
Bush clearing presented a distinctly Australian hazard: wombat holes. The marsupials dig burrow systems, leaving behind hazardous opening. “They’re deep,” Pickard said. “I’d call them upwards of 5 feet deep.”
Of course, snakes and spiders were a constant concern, everyone from his crew came back OK, ant bite notwithstanding.
“We really came out after the trip unscathed, fortunately,” Pickard said. Adding, “We all came back happy and healthy.”
The Tambo Complex was declared contained Feb. 20, according to ABC News in Australia. Pickard returned home Feb. 21, a Friday, and was back to work Monday.
He and his family celebrated his return with breakfast at the Buzz Inn in Wenatchee. His order? Chicken fried steak with an extra side of bacon.