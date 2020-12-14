LEAVENWORTH — The state Department of Ecology will soon start on an environmental analysis of the Eight Mile Dam project.
It is a big step in what has been a long process toward fixing the Eight Mile Lake dam that was damaged in the early 1990s and is in need of repairs. If the dam were to fail it could endanger at least 40 homes downstream, according to the state Department of Ecology Dam Safety Office. The dam also does not meet current safety regulations.
The dam, owned by the Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation District, has faced a lot of controversy with environmental groups, because it is in the Alpine Lake Wilderness. Wilderness areas are created by the U.S. Congress and are not supposed to have man-made structures within them, but the dam was built before the wilderness area existed.
The two sides have come closer to an agreement, though, with the irrigation district deciding to keep the siphon that would release water from the lake on its property, said Tony Jantzer, irrigation district manager, during a meeting of the Icicle Workgroup on Dec. 10. The original plan was to have the siphon extend onto Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest land.
But the shortened siphon would only allow the irrigation district to draw the lake down to 2,000 acre feet instead of 2,500 acre feet, Jantzer said. The irrigation district has also not historically had access to the full 2,500 acre feet, although the district says that 2,500 is its full water right amount at Eight Mile Lake.
The shortened syphon resolves any issue with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, said Kristin Bail, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest supervisor. If the dam construction stays within the irrigation district’s property, the Forest Service would not get involved.
“The work that is being proposed to remove and replace the dam does fit within the reserved rights that the Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation District has,” Bail said.
The limitation to 2,000 acre feet of water at Eight Mile might present a problem for the Icicle Workgroup, a group established to resolve water right controversies on Icicle Creek. The group came together to increase flows in Icicle Creek for fish passage, for the city of Leavenworth’s use and other reasons.
The group planned to use the irrigation district’s excess water at Eight Mile Lake to increase flows in Icicle Creek to at least 100 cubic feet per second (cfs) in normal years and 60 cfs during droughts, according to the workgroup’s preliminary environmental impact statement.
The reduction in the amount of water accessible at Eight Mile Lake might make it more difficult to reach those target flows, said Cynthia Carlstad, a consultant hired to lead the Icicle Workgroup. But the workgroup's plans are still in their early stages and there may be many other methods members can implement to reach those flows.
“Once the technical team starts diving in and looking at things more carefully usually things shift a little bit and we learn more too as we go on,” Carlstad said. “We’ve had up to four years now of additional data collection since (the environmental impact statement was released) so that improves our understanding about which knobs can be turned.”
As part of the agreement, the irrigation district would agree to not draw the lake down farther than 1,700 acre feet, unless the governor declared a drought, Jantzer said. The irrigation district would also give any excess water it does not use to a committee picked by the Icicle Workgroup to be used for increased fish passage in Icicle Creek.
In addition, the irrigation district would give up its right to drive an excavator through the wilderness to access the lake and agree to fly everything in to fix the dam, as long as the district isn’t sued in court by any environmental organizations, Jantzer said.