NCW — The Environmental Protection Agency has issued a $600,000 assessment grant to assist in the possible redevelopment of several sites in Chelan and Douglas counties.
The grant was awarded to the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority and the cities of Wenatchee and Rock Island. The three proposed assessing and mitigating environmental issues at several sites.
The original application included the former silicon smelter in Rock Island, the former Lineage Logistics buildings in Wenatchee and the current Chelan County PUD headquarters building along with several other sites.
The three government entities do have the flexibility to change the sites they’ll assess with the funds, Port CEO Jim Kuntz said Tuesday.
The grant was one of four awarded to Washington communities in the latest round of grants through the EPA’s Brownsfields Program.
“A Brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant,” according to a press release from the EPA. “There are estimated to be more than 450,000 brownfields in the United States. EPA’s Brownfields Program began in 1995 and has provided nearly $1.6 billion in brownfield grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return blighted properties to productive reuse.”