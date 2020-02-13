WINCHESTER — An Ephrata man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a cockfighting ring where authorities say they seized 13 birds and multiple drugs.
Reymundo Garcia, 56, was booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and heroin, possession of psilocybin mushrooms and cocaine, as well as animal cruelty and gambling charges, said Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman.
Foreman said the birds were unable to be rehabilitated and had to be euthanized. They had their wattles and combs removed, a common practice in cockfighting to reduce blood loss, he said.
The Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, Washington State Gambling Commission and Quincy Police were also involved in the raid.