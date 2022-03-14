EAST WENATCHEE — A 30-year-old Wenatchee Valley man sustained serious injuries Saturday when he was allegedly stabbed by an Ephrata man.
Miguel Angel Lopez-Montes Jr., 34, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and felony threats to kill in connection with the stabbing.
Detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office believe Lopez-Montes stabbed the victim in the abdomen and back in an altercation at a mobile home park near Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Authorities were alerted to the area about 11 p.m. after receiving a 911 hangup call made in the 2500 block of Highway 28.
The victim was transported to Central Washington Hospital where he was in critical condition Sunday morning, the affidavit said. His condition was not available Monday.
Lopez-Montes reportedly fled the mobile home park and sought treatment at Quincy Valley Medical Center for a cut on his hand, the affidavit said. Quincy police officers arrested him after he was discharged early Sunday morning.
In an interview with detectives, Lopez-Montes first claimed he cut himself while at a barbecue in Quincy, but when told there was security footage showing him at the trailer park earlier that night, Lopez-Montes said he stabbed the victim in self-defense, the affidavit said.
A witness told detectives that Lopez-Montes threatened to kill him if he intervened in an altercation between Lopez-Montes and the victim, the affidavit said.
Lopez-Montes was expected to make a preliminary appearance Monday in Superior Court. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.