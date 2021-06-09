SOAP LAKE — An Ephrata man died Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover collision near Soap Lake.
Raymond D. Simpson, 55, was westbound on Highway 28 about 10:09 a.m. when his 1999 Chrysler Sebring crossed the centerline and went off the roadway at milepost 51 and struck a boulder, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Sebring flipped and came to rest on its top.
Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene, State Patrol said. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The cause of the collision is not yet clear, but officials don't suspect Simpson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, said Trooper John Bryant.