SOAP LAKE — An Ephrata man died Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover collision near Soap Lake.

Raymond D. Simpson, 55, was westbound on Highway 28 about 10:09 a.m. when his 1999 Chrysler Sebring crossed the centerline and went off the roadway at milepost 51 and struck a boulder, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Sebring flipped and came to rest on its top.

Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene, State Patrol said. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the collision is not yet clear, but officials don't suspect Simpson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, said Trooper John Bryant. 

Join the online forum

Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain