OKANOGAN — A Rock Island man charged with escaping the Okanogan County Jail will represent himself in court and wants a new judge.
Christian Edward White, 52, is accused of breaking out of the jail on Jan. 5 with fellow inmate Kristofer Wittman, 28. White was arrested Jan. 12 in Portland with alleged accomplice Teresa Lancaster, a 65-year-old Cashmere resident. Wittman was arrested the next day outside Malaga.
White made his first appearance in Okanogan County Superior Court on Monday where he was expected to be formally charged with second-degree escape. The arraignment was postponed to March 1 after White, who’s acting as his own attorney, filed motions to disqualify Judge Christopher Culp and for the case to be moved to Ferry County.
Pierce County attorney John K. McIlhenny was appointed judge pro tempore. White also objected to McIlhenny’s appointment on Thursday.
White asked to be held in the Ferry County Jail, accusing an Okanogan County Jail officer of looking at his legal research and then throwing those materials away.
He wrote in a court filing that if he remains at the Okanogan County Jail he’ll be “subjected to more misconduct” and won’t get adequate materials to assist in his defense, like pens and paper or phone calls during normal business hours.
White also claims he’s been treated differently by jailers since his return.
“The (corrections officers) and (sergeants) have taken this escape charge personally,” White wrote. “I feel threatened. I don’t feel safe and they have already demonstrated their ability to make my time hard.”
Wittman has pleaded not guilty to second-degree escape and is scheduled to next appear in court March 16. Lancaster has pleaded not guilty to second-degree rendering criminal assistance, criminal conspiracy and accomplice to second-degree escape. She’s due back in court March 1.