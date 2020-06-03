CHELAN — Chelan High School senior Esmerelda Rivera made a bold choice two years ago to come back to the United States alone to finish her education. Now, she is graduating with plans to attend Central Washington University and study accounting.
“She’s been a breath of fresh air as a student that tries to get really involved and study seriously. She has big dreams after high school. She has helped make the school a better place. I’m excited for her,” said CHS Principal Brad Wilson.
Esmerelda was born in Reno, Nevada, but after a couple of years there, her family moved back to Mexico when her father was deported. In Mexico, her father was arrested for a crime his family said he did not commit.
Esmerelda and mother moved back to the U.S. where they felt it would be safe for them.
“We didn’t know where he was or anything. After four months, we thought he was dead. We found out the cartels put drugs on him. My dad had to go to jail for five months. The cartels said my dad had drugs he never had,” Rivera said.
When her father was released from jail, Esmerelda and her mother moved back to Mexico. Ultimately, the teenager decided she did not want to live in Mexico all her life.
“I didn’t feel safe. I told my dad and it was a hard decision for him. My mom thought it was the best choice. I came here and got a lot of help from the teachers at the school. My junior year was my first year back,” she said.
She moved to Chelan to stay with her aunt. Her goal was to go to school to make her family proud. Her dad told her not to fool around in school. More than anything, she wanted show her family she was serious about her studies.
College & Career coordinator Terrie Carleton got to know Esmerelda in Career and Technical Education class but also when she sought information about college, scholarships and financial aid.
“She’s very bright, loves numbers. She wants to go into accounting. She’s really found her career path. What she has had to overcome, I don’t look at that as an obstacle with her. She is just going to shove that to the side and keep going,” Carleton said of Esmerelda.
Esmerelda is a shy, very unassuming person, Carleton said, noting she may not seem like someone who has that drive, but there it is.
“When we think of high achievers, we think of those getting the best grades. When I think of high achievers, it’s those who are going to push through despite anything that might hold the average person back,” Carleton said. “She knows what she wants to do, knows she can achieve, and she does it. If she got a C or B in a class, that will not distract her. That is part of who she is.”
Esmerelda calls her family every day. Her time away from them has been tough — some nights she would cry herself to sleep.
She has had a great support system at Chelan High School.
“She really came out of her shell and really started pursuing her dreams, so that was cool to see. She took on a leadership position as our Todos United club president, which is a really popular club at school that tries to promote student unity,” Wilson said. “She is involved in activities and clubs, really getting the most out of the experience, which is what we hope for all our students.”
Esmerelda said she is nervous and “super happy” about graduating, feeling she would never get to this point.