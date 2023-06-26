30627-newslocal-gallegosrun 01.JPG
Two of Saúl Gallegos' four sons, Juan Pablo, left, and Marco, right, begin their 10k run at the 18th annual and final Saúl Gallegos Memorial Run Saturday in Manson. Sons Luis and Saúl also participated in the run. All four boys have attended Eastern Washington University with the two youngest sons working toward graduation. The run was set up in their fathers' honor and to fund education for Saúl's sons.

MANSON — More than 160 runners and walkers gathered at Manson's Singleton Park on Saturday to honor the memory of Saúl Gallegos two decades after his death.

The Deputy Saúl Gallegos Memorial Run is a 5K/10K run — 3K/5K walk for others — doubled as a time for those who knew Saul to honor his memory, and also as an opportunity to raise money to educate his four sons.

Saúl Gallegos, one of Saúl Gallegos' four sons, is greeted at the finish line by Gustavo Montoya during the 18th annual and final Saúl Gallegos Memorial Run Saturday in Manson.
Runners and walkers begin at the start of the 18th annual and final Saúl Gallegos Memorial Run Saturday in Manson.
Chelan County sheriff's deputy Saúl Gallegos' sons, Saúl, far left, Marco, middle left, Luis Angel, middle right, and Juan Pablo thank participants for their support before the start of the 18th annual Saúl Gallegos Memorial Run Saturday in Manson.
Norma Gallegos, sister of Chelan County sheriff's deputy Saúl Gallegos, hugs her daughter, Candy Gallegos, at the end of their 5K run at the 18th annual and final Saúl Gallegos Memorial Run Saturday in Manson.
Various Saúl Gallegos Memorial Run T-shirts throughout the years.
Loren Hensley, a soon to be sophomore at Eastmont High School, was the first runner to cross the finish line of the 5K at the 18th annual and final Saúl Gallegos Memorial Run Saturday in Manson.
A motorcycle in honor of Saúl Gallegos has been used in a few rides across the country.


