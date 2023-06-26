Two of Saúl Gallegos' four sons, Juan Pablo, left, and Marco, right, begin their 10k run at the 18th annual and final Saúl Gallegos Memorial Run Saturday in Manson. Sons Luis and Saúl also participated in the run. All four boys have attended Eastern Washington University with the two youngest sons working toward graduation. The run was set up in their fathers' honor and to fund education for Saúl's sons.
Chelan County sheriff's deputy Saúl Gallegos' sons, Saúl, far left, Marco, middle left, Luis Angel, middle right, and Juan Pablo thank participants for their support before the start of the 18th annual Saúl Gallegos Memorial Run Saturday in Manson.
Norma Gallegos, sister of Chelan County sheriff's deputy Saúl Gallegos, hugs her daughter, Candy Gallegos, at the end of their 5K run at the 18th annual and final Saúl Gallegos Memorial Run Saturday in Manson.
MANSON — More than 160 runners and walkers gathered at Manson's Singleton Park on Saturday to honor the memory of Saúl Gallegos two decades after his death.
The Deputy Saúl Gallegos Memorial Run is a 5K/10K run — 3K/5K walk for others — doubled as a time for those who knew Saul to honor his memory, and also as an opportunity to raise money to educate his four sons.
The first run was in 2005. Two of the boys have graduated college and two are working toward degrees. Saúl's boys — Saúl, Marco, Luis and Juan — all attended the event.
"They're coming to the end of that adventure," said Dale England, former Chelan County sheriff's deputy and an event organizer for the run. "And after 20 years, we felt it was a good time to end the formal part."
England said they will instead have a barbeque or get-together from now on with friends and family.
Saúl, a deputy with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, was killed in the line of duty on June 26, 2003 when he pursued a man to a home along Highway 150 in Manson.
Saúl got out of his patrol car and went to the rear of the home where the man wrestled Saúl’s firearm away from him and then fatally shot him.
Norma Gallegos, Saúl's sister, also shared some words after the run and extended her gratitude toward to law enforcement for protecting the "welcoming environment" the community enjoys.
On Saturday, though, for the last time, Saúl's friends, family and others there to honor his legacy packed themselves into the park's gazebo — lined with food, banners, gift baskets for a raffle, and photos of Saúl.
Maria Gallegos, Saúl's widow, said that she feels good about the event finally coming to a close.
"I'm very grateful and excited to see all the people that comes together each year," she said in Spanish. "And well, everything has an end, the race also had to have its end. All of the organizers have done such an excellent job in preparing this race each year. I'm very grateful for their work all these years."
Maria said she's participated in every race since the event began but only ever ran the course once, an accomplishment she is proud of.
"I will keep that accomplishment with me, that I was able to do it," she said.
