CASHMERE — A former employee of Martin’s Market in Cashmere is accused of stealing about $9,200 from the grocery store over several years.
Authorities believe Pamela Ann Carnline, 51, of Cashmere used her position as bookkeeper to take home store items without repaying the store from 2016 to late 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit filed July 15 in Chelan County Superior Court.
Store managers told a Chelan County deputy that store policy allowed for employees to charge their account for store items provided they repay the store or have the amount deducted from their paycheck, the affidavit said.
Carline is suspected of clearing charges from store records with repaying about $9,189 worth of items, the affidavit said. When confronted by a deputy, Carnline said she repeatedly took groceries without paying.
Carnline was expected to make a preliminary appearance Thursday in Superior Court where she is charged with first-degree theft.