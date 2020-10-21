201022-newslocal-pumpkin 01.jpg
Buy Now

Destiny Randolph, Wenatchee, right, tries to get smiles from her child in a cart, Ezra, in pink, and friend Moriah Marchand, while collecting pumpkins at Annie's Fun Farm at the intersection of Grant Road and Mary Avenue on Wednesday. With them from left are Moriah's parents, Ryker and Jessica Marchand, East Wenatchee, and Ezra's father, Kaleb Randolph. The farm is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Oct. 31. Beyond selling pumpkins and other produce, they offer a hay ride, corn maze and animal viewing with an entrance fee of $5 a person.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com